Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,588,000 after acquiring an additional 160,713 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 134,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $50,841,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,420,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

