Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Berry Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. Berry has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $724.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Berry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Berry by 105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Berry by 94.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Berry by 35.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Berry by 27.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

