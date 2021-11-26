Equities Analysts Set Expectations for United Rentals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Rentals in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.48 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.82 EPS.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

Shares of URI stock opened at $373.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.14 and a 200-day moving average of $340.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.