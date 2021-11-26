ETHERLAND (ELAND) Price Up 72% This Week

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. ETHERLAND has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $169,061.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHERLAND coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHERLAND has traded up 72% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00233511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ETHERLAND Coin Profile

ELAND is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 70,686,070 coins and its circulating supply is 20,032,743 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling ETHERLAND

