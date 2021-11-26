Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ETON has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $106.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,056,516.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,949. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

