Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of ETON opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $170,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,949. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.