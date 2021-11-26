Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.08 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.

Everbridge stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,655. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.56. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.50.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total value of $186,609.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,903.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,845 shares of company stock worth $9,411,429. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

