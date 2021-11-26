EveriToken (EVT) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. EveriToken has a market cap of $33,665.92 and approximately $80.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveriToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EveriToken has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EveriToken

EveriToken is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EveriToken is www.everitoken.io . The official message board for EveriToken is medium.com/@everitoken . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

Buying and Selling EveriToken

