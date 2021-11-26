Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ES. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.29.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $84.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after acquiring an additional 743,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after acquiring an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

