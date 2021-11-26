Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,373,887. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.