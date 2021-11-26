F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,834 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of F.N.B. worth $15,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 167.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

