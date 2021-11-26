Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

FICO stock traded down $8.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,501. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.62 and a 200 day moving average of $457.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

