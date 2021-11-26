Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 104,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,876. The company has a market cap of $503.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,152 in the last ninety days. 8.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 208.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 111.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

