Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ferroglobe worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 472.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 79,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 896.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth about $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

