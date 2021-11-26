Field & Main Bank Invests $56,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 72,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 112,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Ford Motor stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

