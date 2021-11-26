Financial Comparison: High Tide (HITI) vs. The Competition

High Tide (NASDAQ: HITI) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare High Tide to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares High Tide and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $61.92 million -$4.73 million -110.67 High Tide Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -9.79

High Tide’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than High Tide. High Tide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for High Tide and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 1 3 0 2.75 High Tide Competitors 142 702 1055 53 2.52

High Tide presently has a consensus target price of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 104.25%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.63%. Given High Tide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe High Tide is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -21.02% -32.36% -15.52% High Tide Competitors -16.79% 14.55% 1.93%

Summary

High Tide peers beat High Tide on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

