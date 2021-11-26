Financial Contrast: Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) versus POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for POINT Biopharma Global and Eagle Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POINT Biopharma Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.03%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.03%. Given POINT Biopharma Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe POINT Biopharma Global is more favorable than Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eagle Pharmaceuticals $187.80 million 3.31 $11.99 million $0.41 117.32

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than POINT Biopharma Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A Eagle Pharmaceuticals 3.14% 2.97% 2.18%

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats POINT Biopharma Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a. The company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L. Tarriff on January 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

