Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $72.13 Million Stock Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,220 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF comprises about 13.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 21.85% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $72,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 636,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 192,789 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,249,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD opened at $32.83 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.