Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 8,380 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $82.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

