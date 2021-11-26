Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 911.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,494,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 925.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 800,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 722,628 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 591,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 533,739 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 413,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 379,620 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 215,280 shares during the period.

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

