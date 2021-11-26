Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 227,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 58,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,084 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

