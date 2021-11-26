Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,038,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 53,995,844 shares.The stock last traded at $38.44 and had previously closed at $40.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,821.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

