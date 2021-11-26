First Citizens Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

