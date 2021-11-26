First Citizens Financial Corp Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,022 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.70 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.95 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

