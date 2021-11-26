First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

