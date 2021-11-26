Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.9% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock worth $2,286,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

