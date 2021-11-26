Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 113.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 28.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 8.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 36.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,312,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after buying an additional 347,748 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.