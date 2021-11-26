Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $35.97 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.