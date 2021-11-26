Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $960.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report sales of $960.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $970.02 million. Fortinet posted sales of $748.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.79. 65,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,341. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $355.35.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,870 shares of company stock worth $3,546,234. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,828,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.