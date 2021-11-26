Foundry Partners LLC Has $14.48 Million Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 484,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,147 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $103,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $205,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $36.00 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

