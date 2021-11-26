Foundry Partners LLC Has $17.36 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,681 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of UFP Industries worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $91.18 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $92.10. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

