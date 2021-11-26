Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Shares of EOG opened at $93.05 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

