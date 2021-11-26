Freehold Royalties (FRU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Freehold Royalties (TSE: FRU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/19/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00.
- 11/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$13.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00.
- 11/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$15.00.
- 10/18/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$13.50.
Shares of TSE:FRU traded down C$0.69 on Friday, reaching C$11.29. 1,071,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,472. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.35%.
