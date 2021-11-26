Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.87 ($54.39).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRE stock opened at €34.88 ($39.64) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($90.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €39.67 and its 200 day moving average is €42.93.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.