Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Stephens dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,222. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 1,369.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 253,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after acquiring an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,848,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Freshpet by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.87 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $105.12 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

