FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OHI. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

OHI opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 536,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

