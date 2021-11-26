FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Greenbrook TMS Inc. Issued By Desjardins (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Greenbrook TMS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.53) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.64). Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

GBNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Clarus Securities decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

GBNH stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

