FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

RCUS has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

