FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Westaim Co. Decreased by Cormark (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Westaim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Westaim’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

CVE:WED opened at C$2.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$365.13 million and a P/E ratio of -10.63. Westaim has a one year low of C$2.28 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Glenn Garry Macneil sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total transaction of C$32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,000.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

