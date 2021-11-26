FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMO. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

BMO opened at $110.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $75,641,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

