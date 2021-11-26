FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Issued By Cormark

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.00 million.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.58.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

