FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Raised by National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $13.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.99. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMO. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.95.

Shares of BMO opened at C$140.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$91.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.81. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$93.33 and a 12 month high of C$141.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$7.56 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Insiders have sold 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474 in the last ninety days.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

