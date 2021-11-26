FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Increased by KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLF. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

CLF opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.