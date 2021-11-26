FY2024 Earnings Forecast for NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for NTT DATA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTDTY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NTT DATA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NTDTY opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.23. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

