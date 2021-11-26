Gameswap Trading Up 97.7% Over Last 7 Days (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 97.7% against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.26 or 0.00012602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $81.35 million and $7.54 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00233287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012325 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

