Genaro Network (GNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.77 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $18.77 million and $7.21 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00231595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.