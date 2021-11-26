General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 690.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,274 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

