Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,518 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $151.34 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.61 and a 200-day moving average of $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

