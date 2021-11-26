Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $11.00. Genetron shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 2,751 shares trading hands.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTH. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Genetron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Genetron by 109.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genetron by 161.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,209 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Genetron by 15.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

