Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Craig Hallum

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 222.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GENI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

GENI opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $18,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.